The Amador Vintners Association is proud to announce the return of the Barbera Festival, now in its 10th year, to the historic Terra d’Oro winery September 9, 2023. Festival goers can taste Barbera wines from over 40 wineries across California in this beautiful outdoor setting nestled in the Sierra foothills. Along with the grand tasting, festival goers can enjoy gourmet food from top chefs, live music, local artists, and a new Premier Access area with limo and bus parking.



special offer

Receive 10% off by using the coupon code Fox40



20680 Shenandoah School Rd, Plymouth, CA 95669

Sept. 9th, 11AM-4PM

BarberaFestival.com