Beads by Blickle offers Custom silicone items such as Wristlets, Keychains, badge reels, lanyards, bottle openers, wine stoppers, bookmarks and more!

Coming soon teething rings and pacifier clips

SPECIAL OFFER

Free shipping on your first order if not local

5% off your order mention seeing me on studio40live

Dec 11 2022

11am – 5pm

Drakes The barn

985 RIVERFRONT ST

WEST SACRAMENTO, CA 95691