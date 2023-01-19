Downtown Sacramento Partnership’s 18th annual restaurant promotion, Dine Downtown, starts this Friday, January 13 and continues through January 22, 2023. With a total of 34 restaurants participating, eight are new restaurants to the program and all have the option to serve Dine Downtown’s popular three-course, prix fixe menus for dinner for a flat $45. Plus, several participating restaurants will host special guest chefs and menus only offered during those two weeks, solidifying Dine Downtown as an exclusive and coveted experience that is uniquely Sacramento. As an added value to restaurant goers, the first 2,000 diners will receive limited edition SWAG.

In addition, Downtown Sacramento Partnership is partnering with the Food Literacy Center as the official charity partner of Dine Downtown. $1 from every meal sold from a Dine Downtown menu will be donated to the Food Literacy Center, which teaches children in low-income elementary schools cooking, nutrition, gardening, and active play to improve their health, environment, and economy.

“Now more than ever is the time to support your community,” said Michael Ault, Executive Director of the Downtown Sacramento Partnership. “Sacramento is home to some of the best restaurants in the country, including two newly rated Michelin restaurants. The post-holiday lull is the perfect time to opt-in to an exclusive experience that celebrates the best that the area has to offer.”

Launched in 2005, Dine Downtown provides support to local restaurants during a critically important (and usually slower) period for the industry. In its nearly two decade run to-date, Dine Downtown has generated more than $6 million in restaurant sales for central city restaurants.

2023 participating restaurants include:

Grange Restaurant & Bar The Pilothouse Restaurant at the Delta King

Hawks Public House Hook and Ladder Manufacturing Company

Tequila Museo Mayahuel Nash & Proper

La Cosecha by Mayahuel Frank Fat’s

Foundation Restaurant & Bar

Magpie Café Kasbah Lounge

MidiCi Neapolitan Pizza

Station 16 Seafood Restaurant & Bar

Revolution Winery Willow

Darling Aviary

Dawson’s Steakhouse Kodaiko Ramen & Bar

The Firehouse

Prelude Kitchen & Bar Jayna Gyro

Frog & Slim

Maydoon Restaurant 7th Street Standard

Capitol Garage Rio City Café

Tapa the World Tiger Restaurant & Lounge

The Porch Restaurant & Bar Aioli Bodega Espanola

Camden Spit & Larder Brasserie du Monde

Punch Bowl Social Beast & Bounty

Dine Downtown menus are now available online at GoDowntownSac.com/DineDowntown. Dine Downtown is produced by the Downtown Sacramento Partnership with support from USA Multifamily, Visit Sacramento & Sacramento365, FOX40, SacRT, Outword Magazine and Yelp Sacramento.

And, for those looking to extend their dining dollars even further, the City of Sacramento recently relaunched its Shop 916 gift card program highlighted by a promotion to buy a gift card and get a bonus gift card for FREE. For instance, when guests purchase a $50 Shop 916 gift card, they get a $25 bonus gift card for FREE (or when they buy a $100 gift card, they get a $50 bonus gift card for FREE). At least 10 Dine Downtown restaurants are participating in the Shop 916 promotion, all of which will honor the Shop 916 gift cards for their special prix fixe meals.

To learn about other ways to support local downtown businesses, visit GoDowntownSac.com.