Downtown Sacramento Partnership’s 18th annual restaurant promotion, Dine Downtown, starts this Friday, January 13 and continues through January 22, 2023. With a total of 34 restaurants participating, eight are new restaurants to the program and all have the option to serve Dine Downtown’s popular three-course, prix fixe menus for dinner for a flat $45. Plus, several participating restaurants will host special guest chefs and menus only offered during those two weeks, solidifying Dine Downtown as an exclusive and coveted experience that is uniquely Sacramento. As an added value to restaurant goers, the first 2,000 diners will receive limited edition SWAG.
In addition, Downtown Sacramento Partnership is partnering with the Food Literacy Center as the official charity partner of Dine Downtown. $1 from every meal sold from a Dine Downtown menu will be donated to the Food Literacy Center, which teaches children in low-income elementary schools cooking, nutrition, gardening, and active play to improve their health, environment, and economy.
“Now more than ever is the time to support your community,” said Michael Ault, Executive Director of the Downtown Sacramento Partnership. “Sacramento is home to some of the best restaurants in the country, including two newly rated Michelin restaurants. The post-holiday lull is the perfect time to opt-in to an exclusive experience that celebrates the best that the area has to offer.”
Launched in 2005, Dine Downtown provides support to local restaurants during a critically important (and usually slower) period for the industry. In its nearly two decade run to-date, Dine Downtown has generated more than $6 million in restaurant sales for central city restaurants.
2023 participating restaurants include:
Grange Restaurant & Bar The Pilothouse Restaurant at the Delta King
Hawks Public House Hook and Ladder Manufacturing Company
Tequila Museo Mayahuel Nash & Proper
La Cosecha by Mayahuel Frank Fat’s
Foundation Restaurant & Bar
Magpie Café Kasbah Lounge
MidiCi Neapolitan Pizza
Station 16 Seafood Restaurant & Bar
Revolution Winery Willow
Darling Aviary
Dawson’s Steakhouse Kodaiko Ramen & Bar
The Firehouse
Prelude Kitchen & Bar Jayna Gyro
Frog & Slim
Maydoon Restaurant 7th Street Standard
Capitol Garage Rio City Café
Tapa the World Tiger Restaurant & Lounge
The Porch Restaurant & Bar Aioli Bodega Espanola
Camden Spit & Larder Brasserie du Monde
Punch Bowl Social Beast & Bounty
Dine Downtown menus are now available online at GoDowntownSac.com/DineDowntown. Dine Downtown is produced by the Downtown Sacramento Partnership with support from USA Multifamily, Visit Sacramento & Sacramento365, FOX40, SacRT, Outword Magazine and Yelp Sacramento.
And, for those looking to extend their dining dollars even further, the City of Sacramento recently relaunched its Shop 916 gift card program highlighted by a promotion to buy a gift card and get a bonus gift card for FREE. For instance, when guests purchase a $50 Shop 916 gift card, they get a $25 bonus gift card for FREE (or when they buy a $100 gift card, they get a $50 bonus gift card for FREE). At least 10 Dine Downtown restaurants are participating in the Shop 916 promotion, all of which will honor the Shop 916 gift cards for their special prix fixe meals.
To learn about other ways to support local downtown businesses, visit GoDowntownSac.com.