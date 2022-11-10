R Street Bars, Restaurant & Eateries Debut Delicious

New Food & Cocktail Menu Items in November

Perfect for planning holiday hang-outs with friends and family, a variety of popular bars, restaurants and eateries located along the vibrant R Street Corridor are rolling out delicious – and not-to-missed – food and beverage menu items during the month of November. A sampling of just a few of the festive offerings on R Street includes the following:

Beast+Bounty: New Lunch Menu

Beast+Bounty (1701 R Street) recently debuted an exciting new lunch menu curated by Executive Chef Brock MacDonald. The tempting new menu offers the best of an autumnal palate, while still maintaining a balance for vege-focused guests (Bounty) and meat-loving patrons (Beast). Plus, the coveted “Beast Burger” is making a grand return as a loved staple on the lunch menu, featuring a brisket and chuck-blend patty as well as scratch sweet-and-sour pickles all brought together by the zesty-kick of Calabrian chile aioli. Guests are also encouraged to explore other noteworthy dishes included on the menu such as the Beet Poke Bowl, customizable salad options, masterfully crafted sandwiches, and of course, buzzworthy wood-fired pizzas.

www.eatbeastandbounty.com

www.RStreetCorridor.com