Anchoring Sacramento’s thriving and historic R Street Corridor that was once known as a gritty warehouse district, the Ice Blocks offers plenty to see and do this holiday season and beyond. Known as a coveted hub for artists, creatives, and an engaged community that seeks spending time in inspired spaces, the Ice Blocks is a popular destination for holiday shopping and enjoying time with friends and families every day.

“We’re anticipating a really busy, fun holiday season here at Ice Blocks,” said Developer Mike Heller. “Our best-in-show lineup of tenants has something for everyone and all ages.”

Public Art

To set the stage – and in addition to new street lighting made possible with assistance from CADA – a recognizable and exciting new sculpture was recently installed at the corner of 18th & R Streets. Created by local artist Marc Foster and titled “Levity,” the eye-catching public art piece was made from the last section of a C-130 Coast Guard plane. The talented artist created the abstract work by fastening the repurposed airplane wing onto a boiler that greets community members visiting the always-engaging Ice Blocks neighborhood.

Retail Row

Especially this time of the year, the Ice Blocks is a holiday shopping mecca complete with a row of retail tenants. Walkable and welcoming, the Ice Blocks offers a unique experience filed with boutique shopping, culinary artisans and creative businesses that is unlike anywhere else in Sacramento’s urban core. Complementing well-known Ice Blocks retailers West Elm, Anthropologie, Bluemercury, Lovesac, Warby Parker, and Bonobos®, the Courtyard at Ice features the locally owned Audacious Plus Boutique, Strapping Store filled with creative gifts, cards, and stocking stuffers, plus Wild Ones Salon that offers an elevated beauty experience, just to name a few.

Beast + Bounty “Aw Shucks” Monday Menu

For community members hungry to start the week with a satisfying seafood meal, Beast + Bounty will soon offer an “Aw Shucks” Monday menu. Starting on December 18 and served on Mondays from 4:30 to 8:30 p.m., guests will be able to enjoy choices that include a full or half order of oysters, scallop crudo, blue fin sashimi, clam chowder, lobster roll and ceviche. Reservations are recommended and available – along with all the mouthwatering menus – by visiting www.eatbeastandbounty.com.

For more information the Ice Blocks, please visit www.iceblocksmidtown.com; for more information about the R Street Corridor in general and the variety of shops, boutiques, restaurants, bars and eateries, and creative spaces, please visit www.RStreetCorridor.com.

About Ice Blocks Midtown:

Anchoring Sacramento’s thriving R Street Corridor and known as a hub of creativity, the Ice Blocks offers engaging retail, office space, residential units. The Ice Blocks spans three city blocks with ground floor retail filled with boutiques, cafes, restaurants, art galleries, ramen houses, bars, and barber shops. Plus, the popular district is home to two buildings with three levels of industrial inspired office space (connected via a skybridge) along with the Ice House Lofts that consist of 142 urban-loft style residences in two mid-rise building joined by an inviting courtyard. More information about the Ice Blocks is available at www.iceblocksmidtown.com.

About R Street Corridor:

Home to the Ice Blocks and WAL (Warehouse Artist Lofts), the R Street Corridor is a lively, dynamic, and ever-evolving urban street shopping, lifestyle, and entertainment district in Sacramento’s central city. The unique corridor is filled with approximately 200 mixed-use retail, boutiques, restaurants, eateries, coffee shops, bars, wineries and tasting rooms, art studios, office, and event spaces, and more. The R Street Corridor is supported by the R Street Sacramento Partnership and more information can be found at www.RStreetCorridor.com.