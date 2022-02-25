Lifestyle Expert Megan Thomas Head is here today to share that must have Beauty product that everyone needs.

Marc Anthony Instantly Thick

Marc Anthony Hair’s new for 2022 Instantly Thick + Biotin Collection which features a shampoo, conditioner, and styling cream! This collection was created for the thinnest, flattest hair, the lightweight thickening formulas, infused with Biotin, Thickening Polymers and Phytokeratin – three powerhouse ingredients.

Reed + Gwen Grounding Dry Body Oil

Reed + Gwen believes in being a business that is a force for good in addition to providing world-class beauty products. They are among a small group of beauty brands worldwide to be Climate Neutral-Certified, and as a subsidiary of Avocado Green Brands, Reed + Gwen is proud to partner with 1% for the Planet and Water For People.

Jenny Lauren Jewelry

Jenny Lauren Jewelry offers a diverse collection of jewelry. With necklaces, earrings and bracelets, there is something for everyone. All of the jewelry, is created, designed and handmade by Jenny Lauren using only the highest quality materials. Shop online at www.jennylaurenjewelry.com