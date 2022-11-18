The owner and one-woman show of Because Carbs, Alli! Alli is a licensed home baker in Downtown Vacaville, CA specializing in cookie decorating kits, cookie classes, and holiday presales for Solano County locals.
Food Network Christmas cookie challenge this sunday at 8PM
https://becausecarbs.com/
The owner and one-woman show of Because Carbs, Alli! Alli is a licensed home baker in Downtown Vacaville, CA specializing in cookie decorating kits, cookie classes, and holiday presales for Solano County locals.