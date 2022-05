Decorate sugar cookies with Alli Harris of Because Carbs at The Discovery Hub in Downtown Vacaville, CA! All levels are welcome to join in on the fun. You’ll learn the basics of cookie decorating, and each participant goes home with six (6) decorated cookies, a goodie bag, and their new decorating skills! Tickets are on sale now and must be purchased in advanced at becausecarbs.com. Follow Because Carbs on Facebook and Instagram for upcoming classes and event availability.

