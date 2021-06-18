Best of the Internet

(WTAJ) — New dream job: getting paid to eat ice cream. Can you do that?

According to FinanceBuzz, you can. The company is looking to hire an "Ice Cream Flavor Evaluation Specialist" that will have the responsibility of eating and ranking different flavors of Ben & Jerry's over the course of a year. The Ice Cream Flavor Evaluation Specialist will receive $1,000 and a $500 gift card to stock up on inventory.