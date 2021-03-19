Skip to content
FOX40
Sacramento
62°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Coronavirus Headlines
Coronavirus – The Latest Numbers
California Connection
Inside California Politics
Political Connection
National and World News
Entertainment
Honoring Black History
VENN Gaming & Pop Culture
Business
Podcasts
NewsNation
Mystery Wire
Video
Watch Live
Top Stories
Ex-UCLA coach gets 8 months in prison for admissions scam
Federal relief delays tax break for California businesses
Michigan restaurant owner in jail for defying virus orders
Safety Erik Harris leaving Raiders for Atlanta
Morning
Destination California
Uplifting You
Adopt a Pet
Family Focus
Open For Business
Weather
FOX40 Weather in 40
Interactive Radar
Warnings
Sports
Final Quarter – High football scores
Baseball
Basketball
Kings
Football
49ers
Raiders
Soccer
Racing
Community
Community Calendar
Contests
UC Davis Healthy Minute
Supporting Small Businesses
Conversations for Change
Save Sac Restaurants
Class of 2021
In Your Neighborhood
Studio40 LIVE
About Us
FOX40 Team
Contact Us
Program Schedule
Advertise With FOX40
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Antenna TV
Job Corner
Find a Job
Post a Job
Jobs at FOX40
Search
Search
Search
Best of the Internet
Studio40 LIVE
Posted:
Mar 19, 2021 / 02:28 PM PDT
/
Updated:
Mar 19, 2021 / 02:28 PM PDT
The guys took a look at some of the craziest things on the internet.
Close Modal
Suggest a Correction
Your name
(required)
Your email
(required)
Report a typo or grammatical error
(required)
Submit
Suggest a Correction
Don't miss
Interactive Map: Early movement of coronavirus patients in California
A look back: Stuck on cruise ships, local couples relied on wavering hope as COVID-19 became a shocking reality
Video
‘Inside California Politics: Ending the Pandemic’ – watch the full special here
Video
A virtual discussion with 3 broadcast legends on newsroom diversity
Video
More Featured
Latest News
Ex-UCLA coach gets 8 months in prison for admissions scam
Federal relief delays tax break for California businesses
Michigan restaurant owner in jail for defying virus orders
Safety Erik Harris leaving Raiders for Atlanta
President Biden doing fine after stumbling while boarding Air Force One, White House says
Video
Facebook working on Instagram for kids under 13
More News