Best of the Internet

SAN DIEGO (AP) — The Biden administration said Friday it will begin work to address the risks of flooding and soil erosion from unfinished sections of the wall on the U.S. border with Mexico and provided answers on how it will use unspent money from shutting down one of President Donald Trump's signature domestic projects.

Construction under the Trump administration “blew large holes" into the flood barrier system of low-lying regions in Texas' Rio Grande Valley, the Homeland Security Department said. It said it will “quickly repair” the flood barrier system without extending the wall.