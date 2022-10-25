Bethany Presbyterian Church is offering a special “Trunk or Treat Extravaganza” for our local community on Sunday, October 30 at 3pm. They’ll have candy for kids, as well as games and a bouncy house. They’ll also have a dj, dancing, a drummer, and some great food – all of the vendors are from South Sacramento. They’d just like to meet our neighbors and let them also know about all that’s going on at our campus. Bethany houses “SSIP Food Closet” which gives food boxes to folks in need 5 days a week, Mondays – Fridays, 9am – 11:30am. “SCLC – Sacramento Cultural and Linguistic Center” provides support services for immigrants and refugees, including translation services and legal services. All are welcome!





Bethany Presbyterian Church

5625 24th St., Sacramento, CA 95831

https://bethpres.com/