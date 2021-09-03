Better Breakfast Month

Nestfresh’s Baked Pumpkin Oatmeal



Ingredients

● 2 Nestfresh Eggs

● 1 cup milk

● 1 15-ounce can pumpkin puree

● 3 tablespoons honey

● 1 teaspoon vanilla extract

● ½ teaspoon ground nutmeg

● 1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

● ½ teaspoon ground cloves

● 2 cups rolled oats

● Extras: raisins, dried cranberries, pumpkin seeds (if desired)



Directions:

1. Lightly grease a 9 by 9-inch baking dish. In a large bowl, whisk eggs, milk, pumpkin, honey and vanilla until well blended.

2. Fold in the oats and spices. Stir in any “extras,” as desired.

3. Pour into the prepared dish and bake in a preheated 350º oven for 30-35 minutes.

4. Allow to cool for 5 minutes. Top with milk, yogurt or peanut butter for extra flavor.

