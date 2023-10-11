Better World Rescue is a non-profit organization focused on saving lives in San Joaquin and Stanislaus counties. Last year, Better World Rescue helped over 250 animals find loving forever homes. They also helped dozens of at-risk community members to keep their pets instead of surrendering them to local shelters.

Come join them for an evening of life-saving fun! There will be great beer, great food, live music, a live auction, baked goods, raffle baskets, a doggy kissing booth, and tons of fun for the whole family. All proceeds benefit Better World Rescue.



www.betterworldrescue.org

Facebook: www.facebook.com/betterworldrescue

Instagram: www.instagram.com/betterworldrescue

