Better World Rescue is a non-profit organization helping animals in San Joaquin and Stanislaus counties. They help animals listed for euthanasia in our local shelters as well as at-risk animals in the community. Better World Rescue has an adoption fair on Saturday, January 7th at the Tracy PetSmart where adoptable dogs, cats, and kittens will be ready to go on to their loving forever homes.



(209)-425-2827

www.betterworldrescue.org

January 21st , 2022

12:00-3:00pm

Tracy PetSmart: 2477 Naglee Rd, Tracy CA 95304