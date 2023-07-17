Chef Jeanine Perkins prepares a menu that is a specialized mix of traditional soul food delights and Seafood Cajun cuisines. They offer traditional and innovative dishes and feature delicious desserts. Come on in, give them a call, or order online through DoorDash or UberEats. They can also cater your celebrations and events.



4581 Mack Rd.

Sacramento

(916) 346-4915

https://bignenescajunspot.com/

