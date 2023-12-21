Elevate your NYE experience with a delectable dinner featuring a fusion of Vietnamese flavors served against the backdrop of DJ Uni spinning beats that set the perfect celebratory vibe.

As the clock nears midnight, the ambiance transforms into a lively scene of anticipation. Binge takes the festivities up a notch with a complimentary champagne toast, adding effervescence to the night’s culinary delights. It’s a perfect fusion of flavors and festivities, making your New Year’s Eve memorable at every sip and bite. Cheers to a delicious start to the year ahead!



special offer

Every $100 gift card purchase we will add an additional $20. Promotion end December 31st.



Binge Vietnamese Fusion

5779 Pacific Ave. C115

Stockton CA 95207

209-292-6070

New Years Eve Dinner

December 31, 2023

7pm-1AM