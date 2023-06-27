Whenever you’re near 209 or passing by. There’s a new Vietnamese tapas bar and restaurant inside StoneCreek Village shopping center. It’s a foodie’s dream and full bar with amazing hand craft cocktail for you to pair with all the dishes. Even zero proof cocktails for our D.D. Weather you want to dine inside, enjoy the patio seating’s for some fresh air, or hanging inside at the bar and watch sports. They got it all.



5779 Pacific Ave C115 Stockton Ca 95207

(209) 292-6070

https://www.bingevietnamesefusion.com/

