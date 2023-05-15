Bismillah Boutique was founded in 2010 in the Bay Area.

they create candles and skincare products with the intention to bring a sense of beauty, peace, and relaxation to the spirit. Every single item is handmade with love.

Their goal has always been to guarantee that each and every person using one of our products feel the love that we put into our craft.



All of their items are made to order and no two candles are the same. This individuality is what makes our products unique.



There will be a promo item FOXBOX on the website that will offer $5 off of a 10oz candle and a complimentary body butter