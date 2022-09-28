If brand-new Pizookie® Passes and the return of the fan-favorite Peanut Butter S’mores Pizookie® weren’t enough, BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse is excited to keep the party going with a new promotion for Pizookie® fanatics and newcomers alike! Starting October 1st, ALL Pizookies® will be just $5 for a limited time only. Yes, you read that right—EVERYONE can feed their sweet tooth for just FIVE. DOLLARS.

This iconic, obsession-worthy dessert is available in a dozen, ooey-gooey flavors—including the limited-edition Peanut Butter S’mores Pizookie® and the Gluten-Free Chocolate Chip Pizookie®. Both Pizookie® newbies and die-hard fans are invited to satisfy their sweet tooth with this unbeatable offer. Available for a limited time only at every BJ’s Restaurant location, strike while the Pizookies® are hot to unlock the obsession-worthy $5 dessert!