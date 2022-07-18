BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse is excited to partner with nationally acclaimed New Belgium Brewing Co. for an exclusive summer brew. The two award-winning breweries have unleashed the dragon with this creative collaboration that beer lovers won’t be able to get enough of. A perfect balance of sweet and tart, the sour fruit beer Yuzu the Dragon™ has arrived just in time to cool off beer fanatics this summer.

This exclusive wheat-based beer is made with yuzu and dragon fruit, creating a natural citrus flavor that is both sweet and tart, the perfect refresher for the season.

Both breweries are renowned for their creativity, variety in flavor, and award-winning Belgian-style beers, and this un-yuzu-al take on a classic sour beer lives up to BJ’s and New Belgium’s names—and more!

Available NOW, Yuzu the Dragon will be on tap exclusively at BJ’s through mid-August, while supplies last.