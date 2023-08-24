2023 Black Food Fest on August 27, 2023 from 1 pm – 7 pm at 2251 Florin Road, Sacramento, CA 85822. Check out both Serious Delicious Eats and The Slush Shack Frozen Lemonade at the Black Food Fest.



916-949-9026

www.seriouslydeliciouseats.com

Facebook: @Seriously Delicious Eats

Instagram: @Seriously Delicious Eats

