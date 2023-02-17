Please join the Old Sugar Mill as we Celebrate Black History Month Black History Month Art Show & Crafters Event February 19, 2023 11:00 AM – 5:00 PM Featuring, art, vendors, crafters, shopping, and more Tickets are complimentary.

Register online to let us know you’re coming. Advance Ticket Registration will receive a complimentary Old Sugar Mill Wine Glass Souvenir (while supplies last). Wine tasting available at any of our 14 tasting rooms for an additional fee (additional fee’s ap-ply) Food Trucks on-site (additional fees applies) Children’s Face Painting! Kids’ corner! Everyone is Welcome! All ages are welcome! Sponsored by Cain Event Planning & Brick House Art Gallery.



35265 Willow Avenue, Clarksburg Ca 95612

Ticket Information:

https://blackhistorymonthartshow2023.eventbrite.com

Event Website:

www.oldsugarmill.com

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction