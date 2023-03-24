Black Violin: Classical-meets-hip-hop group whose genre-bending sound has earned them 2 Grammy nominations and as NPR declared, “will keep classical music alive for the next generation”. In additional to the 100+ concerts a year, Black Violin scores for film & TV, was honored as Turnaround Arts ambassadors and launched their own non-profit, Black Violin Foundation, to provide grants to students pursuing music education.



