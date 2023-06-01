A little mom and pop farm has been letting families pick you blueberries for almost 15 years, they decided to offer the areas only Blueberry themed festival last year, this year June 10th and 11th from 8-1 with over 30 vendors featuring blueberry specials and handmade products, blueberry food, desserts, blueberry cotton candy, blueberry drinks and coffee and so much more!! Petting zoo, face painting, free kids game and craft area donated by local businesses, live music, pie eating contest, axe throwing AND raffle baskets made by local businesses.

Attendees will have access to their blueberry field to pick their own berries $20 a bucket. The plants are loaded with more berries than they’ve seen in years (thanks to the colder rainy weather) they’re just waiting on the heat to ripen them all. They will also have baby blueberry plants for sale!





Once in a Blue Moon Berries

1820 Arroyo Vista Way, El Dorado Hills, CA 95762

