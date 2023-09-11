12th Annual Blues and Bones Festival with proceeds going to support the Special Olympics of Northern CA. This is a one-day event held at the Calaveras Fairgrounds in Angels Camp, CA. The event features four Blues artists, mouthwatering BBQ and a number of craft vendors. For additional information on the festival and to purchase tickets please visit us at www.bluesandbones.com



Special Offers

Viewers will receive $10 off the purchase of either a General Admission or VIP Ticket by entering code Studio40 when they purchase tickets at the Blues and Bones website.