After the success of the first Boba Tea Train during the Aapi Heritage Month in May, The River Fox Train decided to continue their Boba Tea Train for several months. Not only can you enjoy Boba On The Train, but there are other treats available, as well as a scenic view of our region. Vicki Hart joins us in Studio to tell us more about why she wanted to offer an experience like this.

