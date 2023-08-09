The BTY (Better Than Yesterday) Symposium is a transformative event designed for young student-athletes seeking to unlock their full potential both on and off the field. Our holistic approach goes beyond traditional sports camps, focusing on physical workouts, mental strength, and emotional resilience. With Coach Bobby Bluford as the driving force, participants gain invaluable tools, including the 5 Steps to Greatness, to help them achieve their personal best. Join us for an unforgettable experience that will inspire greatness within every athlete. #BTYSymposium #InspireGreatness



