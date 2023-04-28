Since Bobcat Goldthwait’s first appearance on the David Letterman Show at the age of 20, he has gone on to maintain a thriving career as a writer, director, actor, voice actor and stand-up comedian. As a comedian, Bobcat has starred in numerous HBO/Showtime specials, performed in venues all over the world, and even went on tour as an opening act for the Band: Nirvana. Well known for his roles in “Scrooged” with Bill Murray and as Zed in the “Police Academy” franchise, Goldthwait has gone on to become a well-respected Award-Winning Director. His Directorial works include Television (Jimmy Kimmel, Chappell’s Show, Community, Maron, Those Who Can’t), feature films (World’s Greatest Dad starring Robin Williams, Willow Creek starring Bigfoot, God Bless America, Windy City Heat, and Sleeping Dogs Lie) and documentaries (Call Me Lucky and Joy Ride). In addition to being a 4x Sundance Alumni, Goldthwait’s films have played internationally including Deauville Film Festival and San Sebastian Film Festival. Bobcat has been honored with the German Independent Honorary Award at Oldenburg Film Festival for his collective works. Bobcat has also directed numerous standup comedy specials (Patton Oswalt, Marc Maron, Ron Funches, Iliza Shleshinger, Mo Willems, Gary Gulman, Hari Kondabolu, Eugene Mirman) and is currently working on converting his critically acclaimed documentary “Call Me Lucky” into a narrative film with Judd Apatow. Also in development, is an original Narative called “The Banishers” with QC Entertainment. After fleeing Los Angeles, he now lives somewhere in the woods in Illinois with his girlfriend, Nora Muhlenfeld, and their 5 cats: Anderson Coopurr, Alice Coopurr, Tina Sparkle, Bruce Wayne and Robert Smith.





PUNCHLINE TONIGHT AND SAT

NEW COMEDY ALBUM OUT NOW ON ALL STREAMING PLATFORMS AND VINYL CALLED BOBCAT GOLDTHWAIT SOLDIER FOR CHRIST