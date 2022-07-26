

Bober Tea is dedicated to providing high-grade products to our franchise owners with quality, freshness, and sustainability in mind.



As a franchise, we take the worry out of sourcing as we provide you with proprietary, consistent, and quality ingredients. We work directly with farmers and manufacturers on your behalf to help grow your business.

High grade loose leaf teas (never ground) to ensure the maximum amount of flavor in each cup

Organic and Fair Trade sourcing when possible

Ongoing research and development to ensure the highest quality product