Phantom Wines Ghost Story Contest

Submit your story by October 31st!

Phantom Wines is now accepting original ghost stories as part of the 2022 PHANTOM WINES GHOST STORY WRITING CONTEST that will award a single winner a $5,000 prize and potentially have their work turned into a short film for the wine brand.

The 2021 winner, Catherine Evans who wrote The Collector, took home $5,000 and her script was made into a short feature which will premiere at the Austin Film Festival starting October 27th. Watch the Trailer here.

The Phantom wines pay homage to sightings of apparitions at the Clarksburg winery, and now the brand is extending the experience to fans to see who can come up with a compelling, original ghost story.

Writers 21 years of age and older are invited to submit their short stories (max 2,500 words) to PhantomGhostStories.com before the deadline on October 31st, 2022. A qualified panel of judges from Bogle Vineyards, acclaimed writers and professional filmmakers will choose a winner from the first 250 legitimate entries received by that date. The winning story will be announced by November 30th, 2022.

Complete rules, judging parameters and details can be found at PhantomGhostStories.com