Are you ready for a little Nashville?!?

Singer/songwriters Justin Adams, Cale Dodds, and Clint Daniels fly west from Music City to host not one, but two evenings of country music in the vines to choose from! These are the writers behind Grammy, CMA, and ACM nominated songs by artists such as Blake Shelton, Florida Georgia Line, Kenny Rogers, and many more!

Friday – Spend an unplugged, intimate evening with the artists as they share their passion for music and stories of their craft. The evening will wine tasting, dinner, and cozy seating for the concert. $175 pp/ $140 club

Saturday – Bring your boots! Enjoy wine tasting while enjoying the Delta evening with some good ol’ fashioned country music! Bring your camp chairs and blankets to enjoy this festival-style event! Barbecue for purchase or bring your own. (No outside alcohol allowed, thank you.) $50 pp/$45 club

Purchase tickets for FRIDAY “Unplugged”

Purchase tickets for SATURDAY “Festival-Style”

