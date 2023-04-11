Markus and Liz Bokisch having been producing award-winning Spanish varietals since the early 2000s. With hearts and heritage of Spain, their inspiration to produce Spanish varietal wines began, creating Bokisch Vineyards, nestled in the Clements Hills of the Lodi AVA.

Liz & Markus met at UC Davis and moved to Spain in 1992 traveling across the country in their 1967, blue VW Bus. Markus worked in the famous Cava producing town of Sant Saduri d’Anoia in the wine business, and Liz taught English classes. They soon fell in love with Spanish foods and wine and were determined to try producing domestic Spanish varietal wines upon their return to California.

In 1995 they purchased their Terra Alta Vineyards property in the Clements Hills, and in 1998 they imported budwood from specially selected vineyards in Spain. They planted their Las Cerezas Vineyard of Spanish varietals with one acre each of Albariño, Tempranillo and Graciano.

They began making wine from their estate grown and organically farmed fruit in 2000. The Bokisch Vineyards label currently produces nine Spanish varieties including Garnacha Blanca, Verdejo, Garnacha and Monastrell. In 2012 they began experimenting with other unique small lot production by introducing the Tizona label which produces varieties such as Malbec, Petit Verdot and specialty blends.



www.bokischvineyards.com

