Join us as the Lodi Public Library Foundation presents: Books, Brews and Bubbles, an event to support the community and raise awareness for the Lodi Public Library.

Featuring High Water Brewing, bubbly from Michael David Winery, and small bites, you’ll enjoy live music by Acoustic Measures, and a silent auction filled with unique dining and tasting experiences.

The Lodi Public Library could not operate, without the help of the community to continue its’ services to children, teens and adults who reside in our local area. Here is your chance to give back to the local community and help us raise funds for this worthwhile cause.



https://www.eventbrite.com/e/books-brews-bubbles-tickets-528508722817

