Boot Juice has been gaining buzz with its high energy performances and party-sparking reputation. The band features electric and acoustic guitars, three vocalists, bass, drums, trumpet and alto saxophone. Boot Juice shifts effortlessly between driving bluegrass and americana into cosmic rock n roll. They deliver three part vocal harmonies and dynamic instrumental arrangements with a sultry dose of blues and soul. The collective effect leaves crowds little choice but to shake it down on the dance floor.

Playing locally at the Starlet Room at Harlows on Friday January 12th and at WinterWonderGrass Tahoe

Boot Juice on Spotify



www.bootjuicejams.com

