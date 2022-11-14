Bottle & Barlow: Creative Cocktails!

A casual and welcoming cocktail lounge that even includes a full-service barbershop and bar, Bottle & Barlow is excited to offer creative cocktails that highlight fall and winter flavors made with ingredients such as pumpkin, cranberry, apple, pear, and even baking spices, too. Plus, a variety of hot toddy beverages are available to help warm up during chilly weather. Looking forward, guests will want to break out the Christmas cookies to go with some festive drinks when they launch a special menu themed to the greatest holiday movie of all time, with a pop-up reveal on November 23.



1120 R Street, Sacramento

www.bottleandbarlow.com

www.RStreetCorridor.com