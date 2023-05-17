At Ross & Squibb Distillery, they’ve been crafting renowned mash bills for over two centuries. George Ross and William Squibb are both Lawrenceburg distilling legends, which is exactly why their namesakes are on our doors. What started as a one-horse powered grist mill nearly 200 years ago has transformed into one of the longest lasting pre-prohibition distilleries in America. Every day, they are innovating and working to create a product consumers love, and critics celebrate. From the highly awarded Remus family of bourbons to Rossville Union ryes, Ross & Squibb Distillery continues to use its time-honored traditions to make masterfully crafted whiskeys.



