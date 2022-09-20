“THE SOCIAL EVENT OF THE YEAR FOR PETS AND THEIR PEOPLE”

Orangevale’s Outdoor Pet Festival is coming!

BOW WOW DAYS is a free and pet-friendly festival for PETS and their people!

With events including Running of The Bulls (French and English Bulldogs) Wiener Dogs, and Chihuahua races. A PAW Pageant includes a Talent and Costume Contest!

Exhibitors, Food, Music, Resources, Demonstrations, and more. Donate any pet food and be entered to win $100 gift card.

This is a PETacular event you don’t want to miss.

The festival takes place in the beautiful Orangevale Community Park (7301 Filbert Ave., Orangevale) on Saturday, September 24, 2022, from 9:00 am-2:00pm.

www.bowwowdays.com

SCHEDULE OF EVENTS

All Day Free Microchip Check and Information Update provided by Friends of Front Street Shelter

Petting Zoo and Free Pony Pictures sponsored by Shadow Glen Stables

Costume at 10:30 am and Talent at 11:00 am

Running of The Bulls (French and English 2 separate races) at 9:30 am.

Weiner Dog at 10 am, and Chihuahua at 11:30 am

12 Noon – A demonstration will feature several dogs in various stages of their training and placement as service dogs. The Gold Rush Chapter is one of several chapters in this region. There are 6 regions across the country and our dogs are raised, trained, and placed throughout the country as well at absolutely no cost to the recipient.

12:30 PM LIVE MUSIC performed by The Verge