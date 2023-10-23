Since its establishment in 2021, The Vets has been devoted to providing high-quality, at-home pet care. By combining exceptional medical expertise with compassionate and stress-free appointments, The Vets is revolutionizing the pet care industry, making gold-standard care more accessible to pet owners nationwide. With a growing team of skilled and caring local veterinary professionals, The Vets currently serves 18 U.S. markets and has provided care for over 100,000 pets and counting. To learn more about The Vets and the range of pet care services offered, please visit thevets.com





