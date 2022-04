Come sweat for a good cause at Sweatin’ for Shelter Pets, a donation-based, all-levels workout led by fitness instructor Maximillian Sullivan at Fremont Park in Sacramento on Sunday, May 1 at 10 a.m. for Big Day of Giving!



All proceeds to benefit TEAM, a 501c3 nonprofit that fundraises for shelter animals at Bradshaw Animal Shelter and Sacramento rescue pets.



Visit bigdayofgiving.org/teambradshaw to learn more.

