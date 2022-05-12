Vicky (A809528) arrived to the Bradshaw Animal Shelter in March 2022 as a stray. After several failed attempts to reach her owner, she is looking for a new home. Unfortunately, she’s had no adoption interest, which just breaks our heart. She’s a sweet senior who seems to have had many litters in her lifetime. What she needs now is a loving home where she can relax and enjoy her golden years. If you can give this gentle girl a loving home, please come visit her at the Bradshaw Animal Shelter at 3839 Bradshaw Rd, Sacramento, CA. No appointment necessary. We are open Tues-Sun 12pm-5pm, Wed 12pm-6pm and Vicky would love to meet you.

Learn more about her at https://petharbor.com/pet.asp?uaid=SACC.A809528.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction