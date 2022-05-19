It’s kitten season and the Bradshaw Animal Shelter needs your help! They are asking the public for donations of kitten supplies like bottles, formula, heating pads, and kitten food, as well as foster care provided to provide temporary homes for kittens. If you would like to donate kitten supplies, please visit the shelter’s Amazon Wishlist at www.amazon.com/gp/registry/wishlist/P2SURV9GP2BY/. If you would like to become a foster care provider, please apply online at bradshawshelter.net or attend the upcoming foster orientation this week. Details below:

Kitten Foster Orientation

Sunday, May 22, 2022, 12pm-2pm

3839 Bradshaw Rd, Sacramento, CA

*Must be 18 years or older to foster

