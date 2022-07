Firework season is here and may cause some pets to flee or become destructive. Learn how to keep your pets safe and calm during July 4th weekend festivities at https://bit.ly/3AkuZj4. If your pet becomes lost at the Bradshaw Animal shelter visit during open hours to reclaim them. Owner redemption fees are currently waived through July 15, 2022 to help get pets get home quicker. To view a list of lost pets and resources, visit brashawshelter.net.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction