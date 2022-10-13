Roy C. Marcum Animal Care Faire

Saturday, November 5 from 11am-3pm at Bradshaw Animal Shelter

The event is a community celebration of animal rescue and welfare in honor of fallen Animal Control Officer Roy C Marcum. Officer Marcum was shot and killed 10 years ago in the line of duty.

At 11am, they will have a ceremony with Supervisor Nottoli to rename our dog park to the Roy Marcum Bark Park followed by police K9 demonstrations. They will also have 50+ booths from local pet-related stores, makers, rescues, dog bakeries, educational tables, dog trainers, etc. and several food trucks, including vegan options. Adoptable pets will be at the event. Dogs on leash are welcome. This event is family friendly.