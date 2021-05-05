Join teams with the Bradshaw Animal Shelter for 24 hours of giving on The Big Day of Giving, May 6th! Donations benefit shelter animals like Speedy who suffer from medical conditions. You can help save lives by donating at bigdayofgiving.org/teambradshaw today! Learn more about 6-year-old Speedy and how you can adopt him at https://petharbor.com/pet.asp?uaid=sacc.a794605.

Bradshaw Animal Shelter

3839 Bradshaw Rd Sacramento, 95827

(916) 875-2287

bradshawshelter.net

@bradshawanimalshelter