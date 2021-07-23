Bonnie Blue is a little cupcake looking for a special home. She has hypothyroidism, which is an immune-mediated thyroid condition. This means that the immune system decides that the thyroid is abnormal or foreign and attacks it. It is unclear why this occurs; however, it is a heritable trait meaning that genetics plays a role in this condition. It is easily managed with an inexpensive twice daily pill medication that she will need for the rest of her life. Dogs with managed hypothyroidism live, normal, long, happy lives. Bonnie is an easy-going girl who loves leisurely walks, cuddling, and naps. This girl is a doll with so much love to give!

To meet bonnie, please make an appointment with our adoption staff by calling, 916-875-2287. The appointment phone lines are open Tuesday – Sunday from 9:30 am to 3:30 pm. (closed Monday and holidays). Be prepared to give the shelter representative my animal id number. The phones get busy, so if you don’t get through right away, keep trying. We’re working hard to provide each potential adopter with excellent customer service!

Bonnie Blue – ID#A795002

Bradshaw Animal Shelter

3839 Bradshaw Rd,

Sacramento, 95827

(916) 368-7387

animalcare.saccounty.net

@bradshawanimalshelter