Join Bradshaw Animal Shelter for Kitty Palooza Saturday, August 28th between 12pm and 4pm in the shelter classroom with a $25 adoption special for all cats and kittens during the event!

No appointment necessary! Cats and kittens will be available for adoption on a first come, first serve basis. Masks are required. There will be staff and volunteers available to assist you with adoption counseling and any questions you may have about your new kitty! Please note, there may be a wait time due to capacity limits in our classroom area.

As a reminder, kittens prefer to be adopted in pairs as they do best together. You can view all of adoptable cats and kittens now at saccountyshelter.net. All shelter cats and kittens are spayed/neutered, microchipped, and vaccinated.

Bradshaw Animal Shelter

3839 Bradshaw Rd

Sacramento, 95827

(916) 368-7387

animalcare.saccounty.net

@bradshawanimalshelter

Kitty palooza

Sat, Aug 28

12 – 4 pm

3839 Bradshaw Rd

Sacramento, 95827

$25 adoption special for cats & kittens

Kittens love to be adopted in pairs!