  Tom (A808843) & Huck (A808844)

·      Tom & Huck are 6-week-old kitten brothers

·      They are still in foster care, just visiting today

·      BUT they are just a few of many that will be ready for adoption in the coming weeks

·      They are pretty shy but are working on their social skills in their foster homes

 

TODAY is St. Petrick’s Day at the shelter!

·      We are offering a $17 adoption special

·      TODAY ONLY, 12pm-5pm

·      For all cats and dogs

·      We even have a few puppies available

·      Stop by 3839 Bradshaw Rd today!

 

CAN’T ADOPT?

·      We are looking for kitten foster care providers

o   Fostering is FREE and saves lives

·      We are also looking for donations for our growing foster kittens

o   Bottles, milk, food, etc.

·      Fostering Details: https://animalcare.saccounty.gov/HelptheAnimals/Pages/Fostering.aspx

·      Donation Details:

o   Amazon Wishlist: https://amzn.to/36rD4p6

o   Facebook Post with Item Links: https://bit.ly/3qcBm2a