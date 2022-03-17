Tom (A808843) & Huck (A808844)



· Tom & Huck are 6-week-old kitten brothers



· They are still in foster care, just visiting today



· BUT they are just a few of many that will be ready for adoption in the coming weeks



· They are pretty shy but are working on their social skills in their foster homes







TODAY is St. Petrick’s Day at the shelter!



· We are offering a $17 adoption special



· TODAY ONLY, 12pm-5pm



· For all cats and dogs



· We even have a few puppies available



· Stop by 3839 Bradshaw Rd today!







CAN’T ADOPT?



· We are looking for kitten foster care providers



o Fostering is FREE and saves lives



· We are also looking for donations for our growing foster kittens



o Bottles, milk, food, etc.



· Fostering Details: https://animalcare.saccounty.gov/HelptheAnimals/Pages/Fostering.aspx



· Donation Details:



o Amazon Wishlist: https://amzn.to/36rD4p6



o Facebook Post with Item Links: https://bit.ly/3qcBm2a

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction