Tom (A808843) & Huck (A808844)
· Tom & Huck are 6-week-old kitten brothers
· They are still in foster care, just visiting today
· BUT they are just a few of many that will be ready for adoption in the coming weeks
· They are pretty shy but are working on their social skills in their foster homes
TODAY is St. Petrick’s Day at the shelter!
· We are offering a $17 adoption special
· TODAY ONLY, 12pm-5pm
· For all cats and dogs
· We even have a few puppies available
· Stop by 3839 Bradshaw Rd today!
CAN’T ADOPT?
· We are looking for kitten foster care providers
o Fostering is FREE and saves lives
· We are also looking for donations for our growing foster kittens
o Bottles, milk, food, etc.
· Fostering Details: https://animalcare.saccounty.gov/HelptheAnimals/Pages/Fostering.aspx
· Donation Details:
o Amazon Wishlist: https://amzn.to/36rD4p6
o Facebook Post with Item Links: https://bit.ly/3qcBm2a
