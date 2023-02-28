Jessica and Patrick will discuss next month’s Brave the Shave event next month. Jessica will speak about the organizations 25th anniversary and Patrick will talk about his team’s long-standing involvement and why the cause is so important to him.
https://childcancer.org/
Jessica and Patrick will discuss next month’s Brave the Shave event next month. Jessica will speak about the organizations 25th anniversary and Patrick will talk about his team’s long-standing involvement and why the cause is so important to him.