Theresa Delp with Briar Rose Emporium specializes in unique and high-quality home décor, tumblers, cutting boards and more. Theresa believes in building long-lasting relationships with her customers and strive to make Briar Rose Emporium a shop that people return to time and time again.
Sweet Life Boutique, 2051 Pacific Ave, Stockton, CA 95204
209-625-9411
www.briarroseemporium.com
Facebook: Briar Rose Emporium
Instagram: @briarroseemporium
Theresa Delp with Briar Rose Emporium specializes in unique and high-quality home décor, tumblers, cutting boards and more. Theresa believes in building long-lasting relationships with her customers and strive to make Briar Rose Emporium a shop that people return to time and time again.